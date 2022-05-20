Zimbabwe: Correctional Queens Target Rhinos

CORRECTIONAL Queens' coach Choice Dambuza is bullish that they will upset arch-rivals Black Rhinos Queens when they meet in a Zimbabwe Women's Football League match at Wagadhugu Stadium at Chikurubi tomorrow.

The clash is the most significant encounter in the matchday seven fixtures set for this weekend. Dambuza is confident that the home comforts will also work in their favour.

"It is a big game. We want to collect three points and we hope that playing at home will work in our favour," she said.

"We are confident that if we play well on the day we will be able to collect maximum points. The girls have been working hard, they are also looking forward to a good game."

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services team has started well and out of the five games they have played so far, they have managed four wins and one loss.

They are not short of depth and boast of veteran players such as midfielders Marjoury Nyaumwe, Samukelisiwe Zulu and former Mighty Warrior striker Erina Jeke.

Black Rhinos Queens are in the process of rebuilding after they acquired some new players end of last year. The army side now have Greater Banda and Christabel Katona in their ranks.

The 2019 champions recently lost three players that include Purity Muganyi, Viola Ndlovu and Diana Nyika to South Africa Sasol Women's League team, Maindies FC.

Black Rhinos Queens coach Kuda Matuvi conceded that the tie against fellow security forces team will be tough.

"It's a tough match. They are on top of us and they want to win the league but we will try our best on Saturday to get the best results.

"Although we have beaten them in the past, those matches have not been easy, and we know what they are capable of," said Matuvi.

However, the coach has bemoaned lack of consistency in the league fixtures, which started last month.

The army side has played fewer games and have games in hand against Yadah and Faith Drive.

"This affects our rhythm as a team since we are not playing week in and week out. Every game ends up as a new game.

Some teams are not confirming their fixtures and this lack of consistency has greatly affected our team," said Matuvi.

Black Rhinos Queens are balanced in terms of youth and experience. Former Mighty Warriors skipper and veteran midfielder Talent Mandaza, Patience Mujuru, Mighty Warriors duo of Rutendo "Madzimai" Makore and Mavis Chirandu are some of the seasoned players at the club.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The army side made history when they played in the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League southern region play-offs in South Africa.

They lost to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the final. And the South African club qualified for the Champions League finals that were played in Morocco and they were crowned the inaugural African women's club champions.

Back home, log leaders Chapungu Queens host Herentals Queens at Manyame Sports Club, in a top of the table encounter.

The Air Force of Zimbabwe team has managed five wins from as many matches. And

The Students, who are unbeaten are behind with 12 points and three games in hand.

Chapungu Queens have been scoring for fun and have scored 57 goals from five games.

The trio of Chapungu skipper Natasha Ndowa, Edeline Mtumbami and Vimbai Mharadzi are in terrify form and have each contributed a dozen goals.

Their coach Perkins "Yellow" Nyamutamba is also the Mighty Warriors assistant coach.

However, the hosts know that tomorrow's game will be a tough battle and Herentals are definitely not pushovers.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Black Mambas Queens v Conduit Soccer Academy (Morris Depot Grounds, 10am), Correctional Queens v Black Rhinos Queens (Wagadhugu Stadium, 11am), Scorpion Queens v Yadah Queens (Pfupajena Stadium, 11am), Chapungu Queens v Herentals Queens (Manyame Sports Club, 2pm).