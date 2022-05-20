Zimbabwe: Katsimberis Has Case to Answer - Witness

20 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)

The fraud case involving George Katsimberis continued yesterday with the State's first witness Mr Michael Van Blerk insisting that he indeed committed the crime.

Mr Van Blerk said this during cross examination with Katsimberis's lawyer Advocate Tawanda Kanengoni.

Responding to a question whether Katsimberis signed an agreement with Pokugara Properties on his own behalf or as his company representative, Mr Van Blerk said his company did not commit an offence and should be left out of this trial.

Mr Van Blerk further stated that Katsimberis misrepresented facts in a fraudulent manner.

During the time he was being led evidence by senior prosecutor Mr Michael Reza, Mr Van Blerk, who was Pokugara Properties general manager at the time when the offence was committed, said Katsimberis used plans which were not approved by the City of Harare to construct a showroom.

He said Katsimberis showed them a fake approved plan which they later discovered after they received a demolition letter from City of Harare.

"We believed that the accused had City of Harare approved plans. The City of Harare wrote to us telling us that it had not approved any plans. But the accused had shown us plans which he claimed were approved by them," said Mr Van Blerk.

He told the court that they had a joint venture with Katsimberis to develop land owned by Pokugara Properties.

He said it was not a sale agreement as the land belonged to Pokugara Properties.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X