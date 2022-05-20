Zimbabwe: Katsimberis Has Case to Answer - Witness

The fraud case involving George Katsimberis continued yesterday with the State's first witness Mr Michael Van Blerk insisting that he indeed committed the crime.

Mr Van Blerk said this during cross examination with Katsimberis's lawyer Advocate Tawanda Kanengoni.

Responding to a question whether Katsimberis signed an agreement with Pokugara Properties on his own behalf or as his company representative, Mr Van Blerk said his company did not commit an offence and should be left out of this trial.

Mr Van Blerk further stated that Katsimberis misrepresented facts in a fraudulent manner.

During the time he was being led evidence by senior prosecutor Mr Michael Reza, Mr Van Blerk, who was Pokugara Properties general manager at the time when the offence was committed, said Katsimberis used plans which were not approved by the City of Harare to construct a showroom.

He said Katsimberis showed them a fake approved plan which they later discovered after they received a demolition letter from City of Harare.

"We believed that the accused had City of Harare approved plans. The City of Harare wrote to us telling us that it had not approved any plans. But the accused had shown us plans which he claimed were approved by them," said Mr Van Blerk.

He told the court that they had a joint venture with Katsimberis to develop land owned by Pokugara Properties.

He said it was not a sale agreement as the land belonged to Pokugara Properties.