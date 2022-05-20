Zimbabwe: Katembenuka Leads Way for Zim On Opening Day

SIMON Katembenuka will go into today's second round of the FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Championship as the best-placed Zimbabwean golfer after he carded three under-par at Royal Harare yesterday.

Katembenuka, who has seen it all in his professional career where he won several domestic tournaments, is currently raising the flag high for Zimbabwe.

The burly player was happy with his performances and is looking forward to the second round at Chapman this morning.

With most of the Zimbabweans failing to break even par after the opening round, chances are they can still make a comeback today.

"I am very happy with my performances this afternoon and I am happy that I am among the people who did well in the opening day. I am now going to rest and hope to go out and enjoy my game tomorrow (today).

"I kept my composure throughout and I gave my best with the help of my caddie. It was a good round of golf as I played with two of the best golfers on the Sunshine Tour.

"I learnt a few things from the round. I have just played at Royal Harare and I will not think much about Chapman as we will cross the bridge when we get there," said Katembenuka.

South Africa's Louis Albertse will go into today's second round leading the 192-men field after he carded an impressive seven-under-par 66 at Royal Harare yesterday.

Albertse, who played in the mid-afternoon, managed to dislodge another South African, Herman Loubser who had finished on six-under-par 65 to spend the better part of the day on top of the leader board.

Loubser played at Chapman, which had five players in the top five, and will be at Royal Harare this morning. The top five also had Keagan Thomas of South Africa, who was tied with Zambian Madalisto Muthiya, as South Africans continued to show their dominance at the biggest golf tournament in the country.

The opening round also saw three players finishing on four-under-par 69 and these are Albert Venter, Luca Filippi and Ryan Van Velzen.

Then, Therion Nel, Jared Harvey, Martin Rohwer, Jean Hugo, James Mack, Louis de Jager, JJ Senekal and Katembenuka were all tied on three-under.

Ryan Cairns, who also played at Royal Harare, was among the locals who had a decent outing as he was tied with in-form amateur Keegan Shutt and Brian Gondo on one-under-par 71.

Cairns, who had been a revelation before the tournament, proved that he is among the best as he managed to be on position 22.

The Royal Harare-based professional said he was happy with the outing but felt for Simon Murungweni who was affected by a single hole having managed a two-under-par for the part of the day.

"I am happy with my performance and I am looking forward to play at Chapman tomorrow which is a difficult course.

"I will go there focused as it will be a decisive round," said Cairns.

Junior golfer Shutt, who has won several tournaments in South Africa and back home, managed to do well at his home course and will today play at Royal Harare.

The 15-year-old will be in contention for the best amateur if he maintains his fine form.

There were three Zimbabweans on level par after yesterday's round and they included Ben Follet-Smith, Shaahid Mahmed, Pride Sembo, Nyasha Muyambo and Tatenda Makunde. Visitor Mapwanya and Mohammad Mandhu were on one over.