Zimbabwe: Cultural Industries Key to Economic Growth

CULTURAL and creative industries are essential for inclusive economic growth, hence the deliberate decision by the Government to continuously support the sector, Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Dr Kirsty Coventry has said.

She said this in a speech read on her behalf by the ministry's director of Arts, Dr Biggie Samwanda, at the launch of the Culture Month in Harare yesterday.

Dr Coventry said the World Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development was proclaimed by UNESCO in December 2002 and since then, Zimbabwe set aside a week upon which to commemorate the diversity of culture.

"The organisation of such important cultural events by my ministry is testimony of the importance that the Government places on the cultural and creative Industries sector in matters of national development," she said.

"The cultural and creative Industries have become essential for inclusive economic growth, reducing inequalities and achieving the goals set out in the National Arts and Culture Policy, the National Culture and Creative Industries strategy as well as Vision 2030 as set out in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1).

"This is also in line with the UNESCO 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions to which Zimbabwe is a State party. Over and above this, the celebrations also embrace the Africa Day commemorations which are an integral part of celebrating who we are as a people during this culture month's commemorative activities."

Dr Coventry said this year, the Culture Month is being celebrated under the theme, "Celebrating cultural diversity, leaving no one and no place behind".

Various activities are lined up in districts and provinces as part of the celebrations.

The national launch of the Culture Month is scheduled for Mutoko in Mashonaland East province on Saturday.

President Mnangagwa is expected to lead proceedings on the day.

The Youth ministry is working with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), who are the drivers of the Culture Month programmes.

Dr Coventry said the activities of exposing the cultural and creative industries in music, poetry, theatre, dance, film and fashion were designed to ensure they grow audiences and increase consumption of the culture and creative industries, productions, goods and services.

"Let me take this opportunity to invite the nation to attend Culture Month commemoration activities that will be happening in each of our ten administrative provinces and districts.

"The NACZ will be making formal announcements on dates that provinces are holding their celebrations and the venues," said Dr Coventry.