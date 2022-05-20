Malawi: 8 Civilians Found With Malawi Police Uniforms, Arrested in Mzuzu

Call it anarchy at its best as eight (8) civilians have been arrested for being found in possession of Malawi Police Service uniforms and other protective materials in Mzuzu.

The eight were rounded up on Wednesday around Chibavi area - one of the high density townships in the Northern City.

Spokesperson for Mzuzu Police Station, Paul Tembo, identified the suspects as a 33-year-old Chikondi Malinga from Machinjiri in Bluntyre, Ramsey Chirwa, 33, Famous Nsani, 33, Thomson Mbewe, 33, Jeremiah Banda, 30, Alex Kavenji, 33, Ladson Banda, 28, and Gelard Mwale, 22, all from Kasungu district.

Tembo said the suspects were found in possession of five packer jackets, two reflectors, bulletproof jackets and uniforms.

The arrest follows the ongoing police operation "Basadi", which female police officers are spearheading in SADC region.

The operation focused on combating priority crimes that mainly affect women and child such as rape, defilement, human trafficking, child labour among others.

"We were tipped by some well wishers. And after invading their house in Chibavi, we managed to arrest the suspects and confiscate the said materials," said Tembo

The suspects will appear before the court this Friday.