Namibia: Boulter Ropes in Namandje

Prominent lawyer Sisa Namandje is now representing British mogul Harvey Boulter on instructions from Kadhila Amoomo. This became apparent yesterday when Boulter made a second pre-trial appearance in the Windhoek High Court before Deputy Judge President Hosea Angula.

Namandje informed the judge that they still have to go through the discovery provided by the State and reply to the State's pre-trial memorandum, in which they will indicate what issues are disputed and what not. They also indicated that they reserve their right to ask for further particulars, should the need arise.

Boulter (53) will face one charge of murder, one count of possession of a firearm without a licence, one count of possession of ammunition without a licence, and one count of handling a firearm while under the influence of liquor or a drug having a narcotic effect. He is accused of murdering his farm manager Gerhard van Wyk at his multi-million-dollar sprawling property in the Kamanjab area in February last year.

He denied guilt during a section 119 plea in the Outjo Magistrate's Court in September 2021.

It is alleged that the incident occurred after an altercation during a braai held at the farm. According to witnesses who testified during the bail hearing, Boulter had been the initial aggressor.

The accused allegedly assaulted Van Wyk's son after he objected to a remark he had made about his wife, and that Van Wyk then came to his son's assistance before the shooting happened.

Unfortunately, during the scuffle between Boulter and Van Wyk, a shot went off. Van Wyk was shot in the abdomen, and died while being transported to a hospital. Boulter was shot in his left hand during the incident.

During a bail hearing in the Outjo Magistrate's Court, magistrate Immanuel Udjombala was told Van Wyk's wife Alta van Wyk, who was present when the shooting took place, informed the police she had seen Boulter pointing a pistol at her husband's head, and that her husband pushed the weapon away before a shot went off.

Meanwhile, The Namibian reported that subsequent affidavits in the matter quoted two people who claimed that they heard Alta denying that she had given that version of events to the police.

The newspaper also reported that a South African law firm acting on behalf of Alta sent a letter to a lawyer representing Boulter in July last year, stating that she was willing to accept a payment of N$55 million from Boulter to settle a claim against him over the loss of her husband. Boulter registered criminal charges against Alta with the police in Windhoek in December, one of his defence lawyers, Amoomo, had said. Boulter remains free on bail of N$500 000, which was granted to him by Windhoek High Court Judge Claudia Claasen in July last year. The State will be represented by Ethel Ndlovu.