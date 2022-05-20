Malawi: Govt Accuses Opposition of Misleading Malawians On Goodall Gondwe's Purported Engagement for IMF Meeting

Government has faulted opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) loyalists for spreading lies that it has engaged former Minister of Finance, Goodall Gondwe, to be part of the team to meet the visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation next week.

The Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Gospel Kazako, said the Tonse government cannot engage the same people who plunged the economy of this country into crisis.

Kazako, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, was clarifying news that has been circulating on the social media that the government has incorporated Gondwe in its team to meet IMF delegation.

"This is good example of fake news. We cannot engage the same people and individuals who messed up this country by reporting lies to the IMF and others through the Reserve Bank," said Kazako.

In a separate interview, the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Sosten Gwengwe, said he will weigh in on the matter on Friday.

However, Gwengwe said the stories circulating on social media are propagated by the anti-government personalities in order to tarnish the good image of President Chakwera's administration.

"That's fake social media propaganda. We have been in discussions with the IMF every Wednesday 5pm for the past few months said and Gondwe has not been involved in those discussions. Goodall has not been involved in any way from day one," said Gwengwe.

The Chakwera administration inherited the economy on its deathbed due to the poor fiscal discipline and widespread corruption under DPP watch that it took some prudent austerity measures to bring life into it.

Goodall Gondwe was part of the government, which cooked figures in their reports to the IMF which led to the suspension of its support to Malawi government.