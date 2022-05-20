Malawi: Airtel Malawi, Two Wheels to School Project Support Needy Learners in Ntchisi

Airtel Malawi, in collaboration with Two Wheels to School Project, has provided five underprivileged students at Mpherere Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Ntchisi with various educational materials.

The two institutions have donated bicycles, school bags, notebooks and tuition fees. The donation totalled K6.4 million and is part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the items, Airtel Malawi Deputy CSR Manager, Veronica Ngulube, said the items will assist the students to complete their education in time.

"As the company, we have rendered a hand to alleviate some of the challenges the students were facing with their education," she said.

Ngulube assured of the company's commitment to help needy students with fees and transport so that they become responsible citizens in future.

Two Wheels to School Project Team member, Promise Chipeta said they have partnered Airtel Malawi in giving out bicycles to students who were struggling to attend classes because of distance thereby leading to school dropout.

"We believe that with the donation like bicycles made to them, they will be able to access and finish their education," she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Innocent Kanyinji, hailed the companies for timely donation.

"We had problems accessing school because we were covering long distances like 15 kilometers to access the school," he said.

Kanyinji, a form four student, assured of working hard and finishing school to inspire others at school as well as in his village.

The two partners have already donated to schools in Blantyre and Rumphi.