Nigeria: Kano Lawmaker Who Defected to NNPP Makes U-Turn, Returns to APC

20 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The member representing Bagwai/Shanono Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Ali Isah, has returned to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) days after defecting to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how nine members of the state's assembly defected to the NNPP from the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Isah, a member of APC, also defected to the NNPP, but later dumped the new party and returned to the APC.

Uba Abdullahi, the assembly's spokesperson, in a statement, said Mr Isah had deactivated his membership of the NNPP and rejoined the All Progressive Congress APC.

He said the lawmaker in a letter dated May 17, sent to the House notifying the House of his decision.

According to the statement, Mr Isah pledged to work round the clock for the success of the party at the forthcoming polls.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that Mr Isah returned to the APC after he failed to secure a return ticket from the NNPP.

Mr Isah's colleague, Murtala Kore, representing Dambatta state constituency, denied reports that he defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP).

Top politicians in the state, including former governor Ibrahim Shekarau, dumped the APC for the NNPP.

