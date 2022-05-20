Namibia: Noa Recognises Media's Role in Graft Fight

Anti-Corruption Commission director general Paulus Noa said a free media in Namibia can effectively make a difference in strengthening governance.

He made these remarks during the first annual media engagement in the Oshana region.

Noa said the aim was to engage the journalists on issues pertaining to corruption in the northern parts of the country, share the programmes and activities they carried out during the 2021/2022 financial year, create good relations with the media, and support their reporting on corruption.

"Those elected to public offices, either as local authority councilors or regional councilors, should always remember that citizens elected them as their political representatives with the expectation that they will provide the desired service and administer and manage public resources prudently," he added.

He said when an official is suspected of misconduct, he should be subjected to a lawful disciplinary hearing before appropriate action is taken.

Oshana governor Elia Irimari also said a society free from corruption starts with a change of each individual in that society.

"We all know the danger of corruption, the resources embezzled, and subsequent hefty costs involved in investigations," he stated.

He said it is thus important for people to take note that any kind of corruption, no matter how trivial, can have devastating consequences to the economy if ignored.

"That is why the media is an important stakeholder and plays a vital role of investigative journalism, as well as educating the public," he observed.

He added that as a region, they should have zero tolerance for corruption, defend the rights of the media in exposing injustice, and provide greater support and empowerment to the ACC.

"We should also embrace the principles of good governance, and create more robust systems for accountability, transparency and integrity, both in the public and private sectors," he said.

Irimari indicated that corruption might be a perceptive issue, but its prevalence is a manifestation of institutional weaknesses, poor ethical standards and lawlessness, which is a crime and should be punishable by law by all means.