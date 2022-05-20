Namibia: Alleged Pregnant Girlfriend Killer Finally Faces Court

The case of a 31-year-old man who allegedly killed his then 18-year-old pregnant girlfriend in Rehoboth is ready for trial, 10 years later, after having gone through case management in the High Court.

Boois was released on bail and the matter was also struck from the roll in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court in 2014 for a lack of the PG's decision of where and on what charges to prosecute the accused.

Making an appearance yesterday before Deputy Judge President Hosea Angula, Deon Boois was informed that his case is ready for trial and has been allocated to judge Naomi Shivute.

In addition, he is expected to make his first appearance before Shivute on 8 June.

Boois is expected to go on trial on one charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

It is alleged by the State that Boois killed his girlfriend, Barbara Ganses, who was 15 to 16 weeks pregnant with his twin sons, on 9 December 2012.

According to the indictment, Boois and Ganses were in an actual or perceived intimate romantic relationship at the time of her death, although they did not reside together anymore.

It is alleged that Ganses moved back to her mother's residence about one month prior to her death, leaving the accused to reside at his mother's house. On that fateful evening, the indictment read, Boois and Ganses were in his bedroom hanging out.

The deceased then wanted to return home, but the accused asked her to overnight as it was already dark and she was pregnant. She agreed, and during the night, he stabbed her at least four times over her body with a knife. She died on the scene due to stab wounds in the heart.

The indictment reads that after stabbing the deceased, the accused wanted his mother and sister to kill/stab him to death because he had stabbed and killed his girlfriend and children.

For his trial, Boois is represented by Joseph Andreas. Boois' bail has been extended until his next court appearance.