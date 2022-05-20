Nigerian Idol Grand Finale - Who Will Win?

Progress and Zadok are competing for the winner of the Idol.

Following weeks of fierce musical contests and explosive performances, the Nigerian Idol competition is down to the top two, Progress and Zadok, competing to be the next Idol at the show's finale this Sunday.

It has been months of explosive performances on the 7th season of Nigeria's biggest music reality show, Nigerian Idol.

Progress, the 21-year-old singer, songwriter, performer and music minister, has proved to be a vocal master.

He was able to thrill the judges with his audition performance of 'All of Me' by John Legend, and it has been a thread of extraordinary performances ever since.

Zadok is a 27-year-old recording artist, songwriter, record producer and entertainer who has consistently delivered a show with his performances on the Nigerian Idol stage.

He got a shout-out from a legendary artist, Michael Bolton, when he performed his song 'Soul Provider'.

Timi Dakolo also took to his Instagram to give him a shoutout for doing justice to his song, 'Wish Me Well' on the show.

Kingdom Kroseide won the 6th season of the show following months of the intense musical contest, and the suspense of who becomes the next Idol is back on.

The organisers say the winner will walk away with a total cash prize of ₦30M, a new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a one year supply of Bigi drinks, a weekend getaway from Travel Beta and an EP Recording and Music video shoot (Winner and Runner Up).

Ahead of the finale on Sunday night, here are our predictions of the outcome, including the eventual winner.

Our predictions are based on viewers' votes, support and popularity.

Don't forget to vote for your favourite contestant, as the power to determine the winner is solely in the hands of the viewers. Voting is open now and will close at 9 pm on Friday. Viewers can vote via the Africa Magic website, mobile site, MyDStv and My GOtv apps.

Zadok

(46,800 Instagram followers)

Zadok Aghalengbe, best known as Zadok, is a Nigerian recording artist, songwriter, record producer, entertainer and businessman.

The Edo State-born singer enjoys the love of many, primarily because of his good looks and incredible stage performances.

His unique tone and powerful timbre made him one to look out for right from the auditions, and he made sure to use his abilities to get to the top.

As an entertainer and businessman, Zadok started singing a few years back and does that everywhere.

Zadok's "Soul Provider" performance by Michael Bolton has reprised his talents as he got shout-outs from legendary singer Michael Bolton, the original singer of the song.

Predictions: 2nd

Zadok stands a great chance of winning, but Progress is intense competition.

Progress

(50,400 Instagram followers)

Progress Chukwuyem is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer and music minister from Ika South, Delta state.

The 21-year-old singer was a music director at Celeverminds primary school at Iyara Delta State.

Progress stood out from his first audition, and it earned him the love of several fans. His vocal ability, versatility and talent have ensured that he is of the contestants to watch out for.

The show host, IK, sometimes describes him as a 'Pastor' because some of his performances are likened to solemn ministrations.

The Warri-born singer surprised his fans during his show stopper in the "Bang Bang" episode of the show, where he rapped and danced during his performance.

Prediction: Winner