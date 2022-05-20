South Africa: Electoral Commission Presents the Report On the 2021 Municipal Elections Report to Parliament, 20 May

press release

The Electoral Commission to present the Report on the 2021 Municipal Elections Report to Parliament

The Electoral Commission of South Africa will, on 20 May 2022, present the Report on the 2021 Municipal Elections to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs.

Janet Love, the Vice-Chairperson and Sy Mamabolo, the Chief Electoral Officer, will lead a team from the Commission which is expected to present between 9am and 12 noon.

This report is presented in compliance with Section 14(3) of the Electoral Commission Act (Act No. 51 of 1996) and covers activities undertaken during the electoral cycle for the 2021 Municipal Elections.