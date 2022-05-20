South Africa: MEC Reagen Allen Joins Patrol With the Neighbourhood Watch

press release

Minister Allen embarks on another patrol with the neighbourhood watch

Last night, Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen, conducted his second patrol with the Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) in the Woodstock area.

Accompanying Minister Allen was the City of Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, and the Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross. The patrol also included more than 100 members in total from the Salt River, Observatory and Woodstock NHW's, along with SAPS and Metro Police officers.

Minister Allen said: "I'm grateful to all the neighbourhood watch members, SAPS and Metro Police officers for their unwavering commitment to creating safer communities. The only way we'll ever be effective in combatting crime is by working together. This patrol showed how the local and provincial sphere of government with the relevant crime fighting authorities and civil society are working together to ensure greater safety in our communities.

"I've committed to at least 30 neighbourhood watches within my first 100 days, and amongst others intend to fulfill this commitment. I'm already gaining valuable insights about the realities that our NHW's are facing, which will assist us in providing greater support to these amazing volunteers."