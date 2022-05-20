Africa: Mukansanga Headlines List of African Referees to FIFA World Cup

19 May 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Rwandese history maker Salima Mukansanga headlines a list of 18 match officials selected as FIFA published a list of referees selected for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in November.

Mukansanga will be part of another history making feat as she is among three center referees who have been selected to officiate at a men's World Cup for the first time in history.

The Rwandese match official already made history at the start of the year when she became the first woman to officiate in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, during the Zimbabwe vs Guinea match.

The African continent will be represented by six center referees, 10 assistant referees as well as two Video Assistant referees.

List of selected African match officials:

Referees: Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda), Janny Sikazwe (Zambia), Bakary Gassama (Gambia), Victor Gomez (South Africa), Maguette Ndiaye (Senegal) and Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)

Assistant referees: Zakhele Siwela (South Africa), Samba El Hadji (Senegal), Elvis Noupue (Cameroon), Arsenio Marengule (Mozambique), Gourari Mokrane (Algeria), Abdelhak Etchiali (Algeria), Jerson Dos Santos (Angola), Djibril Camara (Senegal), Souru Phatsoane (Lesotho) and Mahmoud Abouelregal (Egypt)

Video referees: Redouane Jiyed (Morocco) and Adil Zourak (Morocco)

