Ghana: Ref Laryea Gets CAF Appointment

20 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea has been appointed by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers matchday one match between Burkina Faso and Cape Verde.

The Stallions will host the West African rivals at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Laryea will be the middle man with support from countrymen Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey and Paul Kodzo Atimaka as assistant referees one and two, respectively.

Wa-based Abdul Latif Adaari will be the fourth official for the match whereas Nigeria's Sanusi Mohammed will serve as Match Commissioner.

Laryea was selected for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon where he officiated the group stage game between Guinea and Malawi.

The 33-year-old was recently the fourth official when TP Mazembe beat Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals clash in Lubumbashi.

