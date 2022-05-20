Ghana: Govt Remains Committed to Protecting the Achimota Forest - Benito Owusu-Bio

Mr Benito Owusu Bio, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Lands and Forestry, has reaffirmed government's resolve to protect the Achimota Forest.

"The Achimota Forest has not been sold; it is not for sale and will not be sold. It is intact", he assured.

He added that the Forest itself had not been declassified but rather the peripherals which he said, the Owoo family was constitutionally entitled to as compensation.

According to the Deputy Minister, giving the monetary value of the parcel of land, government would had paid more in compensation to the custodial owners of the portions in EI 144.

"Government is also committed to ensuring that whatever happens to the peripheral potions of the land, did not affect the ecological integrity of the forest" he pointed out.

Speaking to the media during a tour of the forest, yesterday, the Deputy Minister explained that the media tour was specifically to show the general public the various activities currently ongoing in the forest to maintain the integrity and structure of it.

As part of efforts to maintain the forest, he said different species of trees including Melina trees had been planted to give a boarder to the forest reserve and protect it from intruders and also and make it much greener.

He continued, that aside the afforestation drive, there weremany other efforts government was embarking on to conserve the forest, which is contrary to the reports being circulated.

MrOwusu-Bio also said moving forward, all prospective plans of government regarding the Achimota Forest will be handled with utmost transparency and integrity.

He also used the tour to call on the media and the public to support government's flagship afforestation programme, the Green Ghana Day scheduled for June 10, 2022.

The CEO of Forestry Commission, Mr John Allotey,said the trees in the AchimotaForest could be classified as shrubs but the commission through the Youth in Afforestation Program had been planting trees since 2017 to make it "a real forest reserve".

The CEO also led the team to visit trees planted during the 2021 Green Ghana Day including that of the sector Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, which is doing very well.

The team also visited the nursery where the CEO of the Forestry Commission said there are over 100 nurseries of that kind nationwide, prepped and ready for the June 10 Green Ghana Day.

As part of the tour the team which includes the Technical Director for Forestry, Mr Joseph Osaikwan and the Technical Director for Lands, Mr Maxwell Adu-Nsarfoa visited the Zoo and other areas such as the peripherals of the reserve.