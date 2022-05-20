Ghana: Govt Sets up 3-Member Committee to Find Amicable Solution to Bulgarian Embassy Land Case

20 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Following the recommendations of the Sole Inquirer to a find lasting solution to the Bulgarian Embassy land case, the government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has set up a three-member committee to be chaired by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio.

This was an outcome from the meeting between the Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria with accreditation to Ghana, MrYanko V. Yordanov and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.MrSamuel A. Jinapor on Tuesday,

Addressing the media after the meeting, MrJinapor gave an assurance thatthe government and the Ministry were committed to working together to find amicable solutions to put the matter to rest, just as the Sole Inquirer had recommended.

"You will recall that Justice Retired KwasiAntoOfori-Atta recommended that I use my good office to find an amicable solution to this issue and this is what has culminated into this meeting with the Bulgarian Ambassador"

The Minister said the meeting had further strengthened the already long standing and cordial relationship between the two countries and hoped that a more far reaching outcome will evolve from the encounter. "I look foward to building a relationship that goes way beyond the land matters into discussing bigger issues."

Mr Jinaporassured the Bulgarian Envoy that the desire of the President,Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo in solving the matter, was one that he would follow through to the letter.

The Bulgarian Ambassador in his initial comment thanked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and the President for their personal intervention and commitment in resolving the impasse between the Bulgarian Embassy and the private developer.

"Bulgaria is thankful to each and every Ghanaian institution, Parliament and especially the Presidency and I'm very hopeful that with the support of these institutions, we will find a lasting solution to this," he added.

MrYordanov also assured the Minister that people affected in the Bulgarian Embassy demolition and to an extent, Bulgaria, understand that the government of Ghana had no involvement in the demolition exercise, and therefore should be rest assured that the situation would not mar the 60 years of relations between the two countries.

The three-member committee also includesMr MaxwellAdu-Nsarfoa, Technical Director for Lands at the Ministry and a representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as member.

