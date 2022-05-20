Ghana: DCL Wins Maiden Medical Partners Fun Games

DCL Laboratory Products Limited emerged winners of fun games organised in conjunction with Zutron Pharmaceutical Products Limited for its medical partners at the Madina AstroTurf in Accra last Saturday.

The games, the first of its kind, also featured a free health screening exercise for the people of Madina in the La Nkwantanang Municipal District of the Greater Accra region.

It was on the theme "Advocating underserved communities; the role of the health worker," and aimed at giving back to the society and promote bonding with partners.

Ms Augustina Appertey, a Human Resource and Compliance Manager of DCL, said the fun games and free health screening was part of the company's corporate social responsibility programme and added that it will be an annual feature.

Some of the partners in the maiden edition include the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), the Trust Hospital, the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), University of Ghana Hospital, West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP), Ga East Municipal Hospital, Top Herbal Clinic and Clarity Eye Clinic.

She said free health screening was provided for over 300 people who were unable to access healthcare within the community.

The beneficiaries underwent eye screening, malaria, typhoid, hepatitis B and glucose screening especially for the aged who are prone to diabetes.

She added that persons diagnosed with serious health conditions were counselled and referred to hospitals for treatment.