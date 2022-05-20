Ghana: Mine Health, Safety Officers Update Knowledge

Over 40 health and safety officers from various mining firms have began a five -day training programme to enhance and update their knowledge on modernFirst Aid procedures.

Organised by the St. John AmbulanceGhana, the training programme targets at reviewingthe 11thedition of the First Aid Manualfor further education.

The mining companies include Goldfields Ghana Limited,Tarkwa, Abosso Goldfields Ghana Limited,Damang,Chirano Gold Mine, Chirano, Newmont Ghana, Ahafo ,Newmont Ghana, Akyem, Asanko Goldmine, Asanko ,Golden Star, Wassa, Ghana Manganese, Tarkwa ,AnglogoldAshanti, Obuasi.

The rest are AnglogoldAshante, Iduapriem, Future Global Resources, Bogoso,Adamus Resources Ltd, Nzema, Perseus Mining Ltd, Ayanfuri, Underground Mining Alliance, Obuasi and Adamus Resources, Nzema.

Dr Kwame Apedzi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of St Johns Ambulance reiterated the need for health officers to be abreast with up-to-date and best practices in first aid services,toprevent accidents from happening or be in readiness for any medical emergency in case it happenedat the workplaces, home or in the communities.

Dr Apedzi said in order to conform to global standards, practitioners needed to periodically update their knowledge through research to be up to speed with modern trends in their profession.

According to the CEO, health and safety departments of various mines played a unique role in considering pro- bono first aid training for selected people in the communities, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

He tasked media firms, banks and the manufacturing sector to take the opportunity to offer selected staff to be trained in basic first aid practices to be able to discharge medical emergency when it's needed.

President of the First Aid Trainers Association of the mining industries of St John's Ambulance Ghana, Samuel KojoAnsah, described First Aiders as the first focal point of saving or preserving lives in case of accident before the patient was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Mr Ansah said officers were to be equipped withmodern first aid procedure during common accidents, such as electric shock,burns, bruises, heart attack, bleeding, fracture, hypertension, diabetes and other basic life support.

Mr Ansah said upon completion, officers would be required to impact the knowledge acquired from the workshop in the staff at their various work place,homes andat their immediate communities where they operated.