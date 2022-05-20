Liberia: Senate Names Six-Man Committee to Tour RIA

Monrovia — Senator Johnathan Sogbie of River-Gee County will Chair a Senate committee of six-man to visit the Roberts International Airport (RIA) and ascertain issues and challenges faced by the management of the Airport that has led to life-threatening services at the country's only international airport.

Before Senator Sogbie begins his work, he is required to draft a term of reference for the committee which should be done in consultation with other Senators and a final approval of the Senate Pro-Temp Albert Chie.

The committee members include Senator Daniel Naathan of Gbarpolu County, Senator Nyounblee Karnga- Lawrence of Grand Bassa County, Emmanuel Nuquay of Margibi County and Willington Geevon Smith of River Cess county.

This week, the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate told legislative reporters that the issues confronting the Roberts International Airport are daunting and beyond individual capacity.

A very noticeable challenge posed to the airport has been the issue of electricity which has caused flights to abort and divert landing at the RIA - a situation many have described not only as embarrassing but also a great danger to passengers, the airport workers, and airlines.

The situation has forced airlines to change their schedules to Liberia and in some cases, have to push their check-in time ahead so as to make room for refueling in a neighboring country.

The Pro-Tempore believes this challenge, among others, includes constant protests by workers at the airport are systematic issues that need to be tackled thoroughly.

"The RIA [problem] is not only human resources, but it also is not only power supply. We need to look at it as an institution. We need to see what the problem is and on Thursday there will be a letter on the floor instructing our Committee on Transport to visit the Airport to assess the problem there," Sen. Chie said.