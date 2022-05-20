Liberia: Grand Gedeh Youth Give 72-HR Ultimatum for the Return of Missing Election Magistrate's Living Body

Monrovia — Youths hailing from Grand Gedeh County are calling on the government to bring to book perpetrators connected to the mysterious disappearance of the National Election Commission (NEC) Acting Magistrate in Grand Gedeh County.

The youths under the banner 'Putu United for Development and Academic Affairs (PUDAA)' also issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the leadership of the county to produce the living body of the Alfred T. Dunner who has been missing about a month ago.

"We want to reiterate that we stand firmly with the family of Mr. Alfred T. Dunner, and therefore, demand and call on the county's authorities to speed up with the search. We want to know the whereabouts of Mr. Alfred T. Dunnar within 72 hours, or else, we will commence unspecified actions against the county leadership," PUDAA threatens.

According to B. Darius Lewis, the president of the group, since the unfortunate news broke out, the whereabouts of Mr. Dunner remains a concern for people hailing from Grand Gedeh County.

"We want to definitively state that PUDAA stands with the family of Mr. Dunner, and therefore, calls on the county's leadership, including the Joint Security apparatus thereof, and every well-meaning Grand Gedean to ensure the unconditional reunion of Mr. Alfred Dunner with his beloved family," he said.

According to him, the disappearance of their colleague is mostly intended to discourage and instill fear within the youthful populace of the county, whom he said have passion and tenacity to exhibit potential in serving positions of trust back home when the need arises.

He said PUDAA sees this as an affront and a wrong practice intended to demoralize all young people contemplating going back home to contribute to the development of the county.

"PUDAA wants to send out this caveat that the young people of Grand Gedeh will not take lightly or for granted the disappearance in the thin air of Mr. Dunner," he said.

He added: "PUDAA will not hesitate, where and when established, to expose those with sinister motives, who may want or are using this situation to market their own selfish and political gain."

"PUDAA also frowns and condemns those using violence in this matter as a means to show empathy; while it's true we fully support the aspect of protestation, we believe it should, at all times, be peaceful," Lewis said.