Southern Africa: Orlando Pirates Can Claim Victory for Whole Cosafa Region

Orlando Pirates will have the chance to add a first continental trophy to their silverware cabinet in 27 years when they take on Moroccan side RS Berkane in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup in Uyo, Nigeria on Friday.

The Buccaneers were Champions Cup winners in 1995, famously defeating ASEC Abidjan 1-0 away in the second leg of the decider to claim the victory on aggregate.

They have since been to the final of the Champions League (2013) and Confederation Cup (2015) without reward, but get another go at a continental title, which would be a huge moment in the careers of co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids.

"We have not had the best of seasons. That's the truth," Ncikazi said. "At least this is a sign that the team exists, that the team has capacity. They've done it before they can still do it again. For me that was a boost for us in management.

"At least, while you know we didn't have a good season in the league, we are still in the cup. It was important to reach to the final and it will be important to preferably win it at the end. We have to go and fight in Nigeria for that."

COSAFA clubs have traditionally had a tough time in CAF club competition finals, but there have been pockets of success, with Zambian side Power Dynamos the first to lift a continental title when they win the 1991 CAF Cup Winners' Cup.

Here is a list of all CAF finals involving COSAFA teams.

CAF Champions Cup/League

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Southern Africa South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

1990 - Nkana FC (Zambia) lost to JS Kabylie

1995 - Orlando Pirates (South Africa) beat ASEC Abidjan

1998 - Dynamos (Zimbabwe) lost to ASEC Abidjan

2013 - Orlando Pirates (South Africa) lost to Al Ahly

2016 - Mamelodi Sundowns (South) Africa) beat Zamalek

2020/21 - Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) lost to Al Ahly

CAF Confederation Cup

2015 - Orlando Pirates (South Africa) lost to Etoile de Sahel

2017 - SuperSport United (South Africa) lost to TP Mazembe

CAF Cup Winners' Cup

1982 - Power Dynamos (Zambia) lost to El Mokawloon SC

1991 - Power Dynamos (Zambia) beat BCC Lions

1998 - Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) lost to Esperance

2001 - Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) beat InterClube

2001 - InterClube (Angola) lost to Kaizer Chiefs

CAF Cup

1994 - Primeiro de Maio (Angola) lost to Bendel Insurance

1997 - Petro Atletico (Angola) lost to Esperance