Nigeria: D'Tigress Disagree With Nigeria's Two-Year Basketball Ban

press release

Members of the national women's basketball team say they worked too hard to qualify for the World Cup to be denied

The members of Nigeria's women's basketball team, D'Tigress, released a statement on Twitter on Friday.

"We, as the Women's National Team of Nigeria, would like to speak on the government's recently placed two-year ban on all Nigerian Basketball International competitions.

"The D'Tigress team would like to state that we do not agree with this ban. This ban is taking away all our future competitions, accomplishments, and goals to elevate, inspire, and make Nigeria proud!

"We would like to be given the opportunity to play for our country that we passionately love to represent in this upcoming @FIBAWWC competition.

"We have worked very hard to be 3x Afrobasket Champions, Olympians and now we are blessed with another opportunity to continue that representation for Nigeria.

"We want Nigerian Basketball to continue to grow and succeed on every level; from the local leagues, grassroots, and even on the international stage!

"We believe that all levels of Nigerian basketball can excel with the proper attention, togetherness, and organisation. Our team is a testament to how successful Nigerian Basketball can be and how we have been an inspiration to all Nigerian athletes across the globe.

"We wish to express our gratitude to all the coaches, medical staff, organisers, and fans. This ban not only penalises us but you all as well. Your commitment and loyalty to our team will never go unnoticed.

"Our goal is to play and represent Nigeria proudly! We, as the Nigerian Women's National Team, plead for the reversal of the International Basketball ban for Nigeria. We hope to be heard! Thank you."

Yours truly,

D'Tigress

May 20th, 2022