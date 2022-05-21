Egypt: Sisi Opens Egypt's Future for Agricultural Production Project

21 May 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inaugurates Saturday 21/05/2022 the project of Egypt's future for agricultural production.

The remark was made by Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

