Zimbabwe Derby Cancelled

THE Mashonaland Turf Club have cancelled tomorrow's race meeting which had grade three Zimbabwe Derby as the main race with seven other races lined up at Borrowdale park and racecourse due to insufficient runners.

The Zimbabwe Derby was supposed to be the first race meeting after the Castle Tankard which was held a fortnight ago. The Zimbabwe Derby saw eight nominations but, the other supporting races had few entries and at the final declaration, the Mashonaland Turf Club saw it befitting to cancel the race through rule 3F. In a statement, the MTC said they have abandoned the race meeting until further notice

"The Borrowdale race meeting scheduled for May 22, has been abandoned due to insufficient runners.

"At the final declaration stage five races folded, and all were reopened, and all trainers called upon for additional horses to allow each race to hold. Each trainer advised the racing centre that they did not have any further horses to add to the meeting. "We therefore have only one option in accordance with our local conditions which is in regard to Rule 3F - Abandonment Of A Race: The racing operator reserves the right to cancel any race meeting should seven races not stand after declaration, and after reopening each race on the same conditions.

"As a result, this race meeting did not hold and we have no option but to abandon the meeting for May 22.

"This is very disappointing news for Zimbabwe's (horse) racing fans," they stated.