Nigeria: Again, Armed Herdsmen Kill Five in Benue Community

No fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack on Tse Alashi Kaambe community in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state by suspected armed herdsmen.

Saturday Vanguard gathered from a source in the area that the marauders, in an unprovoked attack, stormed the community yesterday afternoon at about 1pm when the victims were busy in their farms and brick moulding site.

According to the source, "the Fulani herdsmen stormed Tse Alashi, Kaambe community this (Friday) afternoon around 1pm when the people were in their farms and their petty business places, and butchered their victims like animals without any provocation.

"They killed three people who were working on their farms and also moved to where some people were moulding burnt bricks and killed two others after which they retreated. It is sad because this is another unprovoked attack, just when our people are trying to cultivate their farms in order to get food for their families. They just want our people to vacate their ancestral homes for them because as we speak women and children are already fleeing from the community."

Confirming the development, Chairman of Guma LGA, Mr. Caleb Aba said, "the incident happened around 1pm today (Friday) afternoon. Armed Fulani herders invaded a community called Tse Alashi and killed three people who were working on their farm.

"They also moved to a place where people were laying burnt bricks and killed two people without any provocation whatsoever."

The Chairman who explained that he had already informed Police about the invasion said apart from the five recorded deaths there were no cases of injuries.

Contacted, the Security Adviser to the State Governor, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (retd.) also confirmed the killings.

He said: "It was an unprovoked attack; the people were working in their farms when the herders surrounded them and killed them."

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene confirmed the attack but said she was yet to receive details of the incident.