Kenya: Frustrated ODM Supporters in Busia Demand Zoning to Lock Out Azimio Affiliates

21 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kna

Busia — Frustrated Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters in Busia County have appealed to party leader Raila Odinga to allow them elect their preferred leader in the upcoming general elections.

Led by Busia county boda boda riders chairman Erick Makokha, ODM supporters expressed their misgivings concerning the fielding of Moses Mulomi as Busia gubernatorial aspirant on DAP-K ticket, an affiliate party of Azimio coalition.

"The action denies our most preferred candidate Paul Otuoma of ODM the privilege of winning the election considering there is tough competition," said Makokha when he addressed the press on Friday.

"We demand that the Mulomi ticket be withdrawn owing to his poor track record as outgoing deputy governor," Makokha added.

He said that Mulomi had not done any tangible project to improve lives of Busia residents, and therefore does not merit the governor position.

"Our county referral hospital is underfunded. There is water shortage and constant electricity outage. Admitted patients are forced to buy food and medication outside the facility," said Makokha.

He narrated how Raila had supported DAP-K gubernatorial candidates in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma counties against ODM candidates. He cited that Busia County is an ODM zone and therefore should be allowed to vote in Otuoma.

"We have done thorough research and settled on Otuoma as the most popular candidate, Mulomi is not our favorable choice. He is a project meant to deny our candidate sufficient votes to win elections," added Makokha.

Otuoma supporters appealed to Raila and Otuoma to visit Busia County alongside DAP-K party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi to sort out the issue, failure to which they will stage daily demonstrations until their wishes are granted.

"Other regions have been granted their wishes about who their preferred candidates are, Busia should not be excluded. We demand justice," ranted the irate youth, chanting ODM slogans.

They demanded that Mulomi should shelve his ambitions for governor and support Otuoma to ensure Busia residents elect their most popular candidate.

Makokha urged ODM supporters to stay put in their resolve until their request is granted. He affirmed that they are ardent supporters of Raila presidency and Otuoma gubernatorial aspiration.

"We will not be cajoled or intimidated to make decisions against our will," he added.

