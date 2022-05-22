Nigeria: I Have Capacity to Unite Nigerians - Tambuwal

A presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has said that he has the capacity to douse the current agitation for the country's dismemberment if elected president in the coming 2023 general election.

He also promised to accord education and industrialisation of the country priority attention.

Tambuwal who spoke yesterday when he consulted national delegates from Anambra State to the coming PDP presidential primary in Awka stated that his antecedents as a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, lawyer and currently serving out his two tenures as governor of Sokoto state has placed him above all his co-aspirants for the PDP presidential ticket.

Besides, he said that his vast connections with Nigerians in all the regions of the country cutting across all religion and tribes also qualified him as a foremost pan-Nigerian and that as such his administration would command the trust of overwhelming Nigerians.

Tambuwal "If I am elected as President, I will exhibit what I am currently doing in Sokoto state, as governor. In my state today, the government under my watch pays school fees for indigenes and non-indigenous students in all the public schools from Primary to Secondary schools in the state and that is the policies I will maintain in the Education sector, if I am elected.

He added, "I also have the competence, capacity, character and the right temperament to handle national issues. The issues in Nigeria require somebody who is calm and have large network of friends across the nation.

"I am pan-Nigerian. I know the challenges of Anambra State, so I can represent you well-heeled, he added.

He blamed the current waive of insecurity in the country partly to unemployment and pledged to provide job opportunities through skill acquisition especially to the youth.