Nigeria: 'Lekki Adult Literacy Centre Ready Soon for Disadvantaged Lagosians'

As part of efforts to restore hope to Lagosians who are interested in learning in order to be valuable to their societies, the Lekki Adult Literacy Centre And Vocational Centre on Friday said it has concluded plans to launch its kick illiteracy out of Lagos State campaign.

The movement, which is one of the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) LP 20 started in 2020 out of the need to bridge the gap between the elites and ordinary populace who are disadvantaged for lack of education.

According to the provincial pastor of Lagos Province 20, Pastor Tunde Natufo who is also a member of the board of trustees, the organization is to transform the lives of those around the catchment area of RCCG LP 20.

He explained that Lekki Adult Literacy Centre is existing to allow the disadvantaged populace to get knowledge which will in turn boost their confidence in relating with people.

"As we all know, education is a key to life and we know it provides confidence, knowledge which is power. Looking at all these, the mandate given to us by our father Pastor Enoch Adeboye who has told us to give back to our immediate community the need to give back cannot be overemphasized.

"What we render is the gospel and it is for the total transformation of man. You can't be transformed and be on the same spot and when the idea came, we jumped at it and ever since then, it's been a successful story."

"We had our first major event sometime last year and it brought the ministry of education to Lagos, education at this level is a collaboration, it's a thing that one person can't do. God has really helped us. There used to be a very huge gap between the elites and their drivers, nannies, and domestic staffers but today, we have been able to bridge that gap.

"This is just the beginning, we will try as much as possible to deepen our knowledge and we are also trying to expand our reach. There is no way we will do what we are doing today that the value, economic capability of the beneficiaries will not improve. Education is a basic tool for social communication but when there is no education, it tells on the self-esteem."