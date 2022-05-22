Nigeria: I Have the Experience to Turn Nigeria Around for Good - Gov Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi said yesterday that he possesses the courage, experience, and competence to turn the country already ravaged by a number of hostilities and other challenges around for good if elected as president in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Governor Umahi who is also the chairman of South East Governors' Forum made the declaration in Abakaliki, the state capital while interacting with members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, (NGE) in his office.

While buttressing that he remains the best asset among other competing aspirants contesting the presidency, he challenged those in need of urgent national development to give the mantle of leadership to a willing engineer who has what it takes to rebuild the country. He warned that Nigeria does not need a politician at this time as it was facing infrastructural decay.

Umahi added that experiences gathered as professional engineer, former party chairman, deputy governor and finally as a governor, makes him very outstanding among other Presidential aspirants.

He said, " There is hunger and anger in the land and so, we are looking for somebody who can do the job and I think I can do the job. If it is to share money, I can't share money. I have fear for God and love for the people. I have the strength, I have the health, I have the energy, I have the wisdom, I have the training, I am a professional engineer and I create wealth".

"In Ebonyi state, 95 per cent of the jobs are done through direct labour, through the ministries. There must be a leader that is above board to lead this country, there must be a leader that has the fear of God. The bible says that by the fear of God, men departs from evil".

"It is not about EFCC and ICPC. So, I stand out by my training, by the fear of God, by my antecedents. I am an engineer by profession and we have not been given the opportunity to lead this country. We have infrastructure decay in this country.

"Checking all my indices of performance vis-a-aviz, the rating of the world bank, the rating of the vice president of the country, the rating of Bureau of Statistics, the rating of the ministry of Finance, you will see I came first but on the overall rating, you will see I came second and I don't know why I came second because I should come first but I have to accept.

Gov Umahi who stated that he is not a moneybag politician pointed out that his name and legacies speaks volumes.

"If people are considering the volume of money, I shouldn't even contest in the first place because I don't have the kind of money many of them have, I have done the job in Ebonyi, I have not stolen money, I have not saved money but I have a name and I have legacies"

"What Nigerians should be looking out for is, want the person have done in his previous outings and not when you collect money from people, you will begin to talk. There must be a nation for us to be what we are and I feel so sad when elders will not be very objective when our nation is sinking".