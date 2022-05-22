Namibia: Geingob Heads to Davos

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob is leading a lean team of ministers to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting, which starts on Sunday and runs until Thursday in Davos, Switzerland.

This is the first time Namibia has been invited to participate in the meeting, which is attended by over 2 000 high-profile global leaders.

This year the WEF will be held under the theme 'History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies'.

According to a media statement issued by Geingob's office, Namibia is headed to Davos to push the 'open for business' mantra.

Nangula Uaandja, CEO of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, is tasked with facilitating Namibia's participation at WEF.

The delegation will present the country's high value investment opportunities and engage with potential investors, with the aim of stimulating foreign direct investment.

While showcasing the country's green hydrogen potential certainly tops Namibia's agenda at WEF, the delegation has also identified infrastructure, transport, logistics, tourism, agriculture, oil and gas for investment promotion.

Uaandja said Namibia has unlimited potential and holds economic promise for both investors and the country's people.

"WEF brings together influential figures, key decision makers and some of the biggest investors from all over the world, and we are going there with a clear and collective objective of harnessing the opportunity to make a case for why Namibia is a viable investment destination," she said.

Foreign direct investment is crucial to help the country deliver sustainable economic growth and opportunities for all Namibians, she added.

WEF brings together world leaders in business, politics, arts and academia, among others, to discuss major issues that impact the global economy, as well as political, economic, social, and environmental concerns.