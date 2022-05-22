Nigeria: 4 Dead, Five Rescued in Lagos Building Collapse

22 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

A total number of four persons have been recovered dead while five others were rescued as rescue operation at Freeman Street, Lagos Island, the scene of a storey building which collapsed on Saturday, was intensified on Sunday.

It will be recalled that the building under construction caved in, in the afternoon, during the downpour and this led to rescue operations to commence immediately with four persons rescued and two bodies recovered at 9.22 pm on Saturday according to Ibrahim Farinloye, the Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Lagos State Territorial District.

As the rescue operation intensified, a male person was rescued at about midnight while two more bodies were recovered at about 1.00 am putting the figure of those recovered at four while five persons were rescued alive, according to emergency management agencies.

The building which used to be a bungalow was said to be bequeathed to the family members after which some of them awarded it to a developer with the plan to convert it to a three-storey building before it collapsed on Saturday.

It was located within a compound and it was a frame structure at the time of the unfortunate collapse just as the 3rd suspended slab concrete was already in place with ongoing internal partitioning before the collapse.

It was gathered that after headcounts, no one was still missing as all the rescued and other people told emergency officials that no one was left in the rubble.

