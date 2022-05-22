Africa: AU Troops Carry Out an Anti-Al-Shabaab Operation in Somalia

African Union transition mission [ATMIS] forces conduct major operations in the Middle Shabelle region against Al-Shabaab.

The operation took place near the Burundian military base in Mahaday district in Somalia.

Local sources told Shabelle Media Network that the forces arrested about 10 people in rural areas on suspicion of having links with Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab carried out a series of attacks on the outskirts of Mahaday in recent days, causing a number of casualties, most recently an attack on an ATMIS base in El Baraf.

The situation is calm this morning, and there has been no word from ATMIS or Somali military officials operating in the Middle Shabelle region.