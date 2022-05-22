Somalia: Villa Somalia Prepares a Smooth Transfer of Power On Monday

Somalia's new president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, will officially take office tomorrow, according to a statement from Villa Somalia on Saturday.

The Presidential Handover Committee has decided that the Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 23rd.

The Somali presidency will host a grand inauguration ceremony for 10th President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

President Hassan Sheikh will be the first president to take office twice after he recently won the country's presidential election on May 15.

Farmajo, who has been in office for more than five years, is now joining parliament, according to the country's constitution. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

The presidency has previously said that President Farmajo has relinquished his US citizenship in 2019.