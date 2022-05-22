Nigeria: We're Undeterred By Ritual Killings - Sex Workers

Sex workers in Ondo State have vowed to continue with their trade despite the frequent killings of their colleagues in the illegal business by the ritualists.

The sex workers noted that they remain undeterred with the way some of them are being attacked by suspected ritualists since they have no other means of livelihood.

LEADERSHIP Sunday exclusively gathered that some of them who cannot do without the trade have resorted to traditional and other means to protect themselves.

In Akure, the state capital, for instance, many sex workers still ply their trade around First Bank in Alagbaka, Ijapo Estate and other highbrow hotels and clubs unmoved by the threat posed the ritualists.

A middle-aged woman, Mrs. Funmilola Osundare, was recently rescued by an operative of Amotekun from the hands of her assailant suspected to be a ritualist who almost butchered her.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered, while speaking with some of them, that they have also fortified and prepared themselves very well for those who have evil plans for them while they carry out their business.

One of them who craved anonymity but preferred to be addressed as Tina said, "Sometimes we normally have Christmas lights here. So we don't go anywhere with our clients because it's safe here.

"As for me, I will negotiate with the client on that spot, then he will have his way and I will collect my money. Although the money will be less than following him home, it makes me feel safe.

"I don't have any other job to do, or anywhere else to go, I have no choice but to continue with the sex job. We experience a series of ugly situations every day, only those that were reported people got to know about. That is why we are always together.

On her part, a young worker, who simply identified herself as Deola, said she was forced to embrace prostitution after failing to find a job when she finished her Higher National Diploma in Kwara state.