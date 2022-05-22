Egypt: Military Production Minister in Talks Over National University Project

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi discussed on Sunday the latest developments of the project of setting up a non-governmental university after getting the approval of the Higher Education Ministry.

The university, to be named the National University for Science and Technology, comes as part of the Military Production Ministry's efforts to link education and scientific research with industry and the labor market.

The minister made the remarks during an inspection tour of the Egyptian Academy for Engineering and Advanced Technology. The minister toured the academy's playgrounds, electronic library and researches lab.

Media adviser for the minister of state for military production Mohamed Eid Bakr said students of the academy are being trained at companies and units affiliated with the ministry to hone their skills to be able to cope up with the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution.

In addition to educational activities and scientific researches, the academy plans an important role in developing students' sports, cultural and social capabilities.