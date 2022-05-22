Egypt: Interior Ministry Hosts Workshop

22 May 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Interior Ministry will host on Monday an Interpol workshop at the Police Academy on "Confronting emerging terrorist organizations and phenomena in the Middle East and Africa". The event will run until May 25.

This reflects Egypt's pivotal role in the field of combating terror on the international and regional arenas and its keenness to exert every effort to maintain peace and security.

Senior officials from the interior ministries and security bodies from 27 countries take part in the workshop. The countries include Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Somalia, Djibouti, Nigeria, Cameroon, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo Senegal, Germany, Belgium and the US.

Experts from six international and regional organizations will participate in the event.

The workshop will discuss the latest developments of the terrorist activities in the regional and international arena in addition to terrorist threats.

It will also exchange information and expertise on the latest strategies to face terrorist activities.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X