Egypt: Interior Ministry Hosts Workshop

The Interior Ministry will host on Monday an Interpol workshop at the Police Academy on "Confronting emerging terrorist organizations and phenomena in the Middle East and Africa". The event will run until May 25.

This reflects Egypt's pivotal role in the field of combating terror on the international and regional arenas and its keenness to exert every effort to maintain peace and security.

Senior officials from the interior ministries and security bodies from 27 countries take part in the workshop. The countries include Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Somalia, Djibouti, Nigeria, Cameroon, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo Senegal, Germany, Belgium and the US.

Experts from six international and regional organizations will participate in the event.

The workshop will discuss the latest developments of the terrorist activities in the regional and international arena in addition to terrorist threats.

It will also exchange information and expertise on the latest strategies to face terrorist activities.