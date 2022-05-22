Egypt: 'Egypt's Future' Project for Agricultural Production

On May 21, 2022, President Abd El-Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated 'Egypt's Future' project for agricultural production, which is one of the State's most important major national projects.

In April 2017, President El-Sisi gave directives on the immediate implementation of 'Egypt's Future' Project for Agricultural Production to provide high quality agricultural products at reasonable prices for citizens and to export the surplus abroad, so as to reduce imports, provide hard currency and achieve sustainable development goals.

The area to be reclaimed

One million and fifty thousand feddans out of a total of 2.2 million feddans, the total area of the New Delta.

The goal of the project

Maximizing production opportunities, providing high quality agricultural products at reasonable prices to citizens, bridging the gap between production and importing, and achieving food security and self-sufficiency in strategic commodities.

- Providing about 10,000 direct job opportunities and more than 360,000 indirect job opportunities. It is expected that employment opportunities will increase during the coming seasons.

The project Location

- It is located along the road to the new Rawd al-Faraj -al-Dabaa axis, the road that was established under the national road project, with a length of 120 km and a depth of 60: 70 km. It is located 30 minutes away from the Sixth of October City. The project was divided into equal parts, each part is 1000 acres.

The location of the project is considered one of the most important strategic advantages as it provides manpower resources, in addition to the quick access to production requirements such as fertilizers, pesticides, seeds and equipment, as well as the ease of delivering the final products to the main markets and to the land and air export ports.

The cost of the project

The total cost of the project is 8 billion pounds. The cost includes paving internal roads with a total length of about 500 km and a width of 10 meters, digging groundwater wells, two power stations with a capacity of 350 megawatts, an internal electricity network of 200 km long that is connected to the new Delta electricity network, production requirements warehouses, and administrative and residential buildings.

Irrigation methods

The project benefits from three groundwater reservoirs, which are an extension of the Wadi El-Natrun region. Underground wells will be digged, taking into account the distance between wells to preserve the underground and to achieve sustainable development standards. It is proposed to add a surface water source by extending Egypt's Future Canal with a length of 41 km to supply the project with a capacity of 10 million m 3 / day to cultivate about an additional 700,000 feddans. Recycling agricultural drainage water, to be used for irrigation is one of the biggest challenges in the New Delta project.

Periodic examinations are conducted to measure the salinity of the water to achieve the optimum utilization for agricultural crops.

The complementary economic expansions

The establishment of an industrial zone has started in three phases, according to the manufacturing priorities, as follows:

The first stage:

It includes (potato refrigerators - sorting and filling stations - grain storage silos - sieving and seed production stations - soil analysis and plant diseases laboratories).

The second stage:

- It includes (vegetables and fruits freezing tunnels - Snacks factory - dried onions and garlic factory - legumes packing factory - oils packing and refining factory - livestock feed factory - sheep and cattle farm).

The third stage:

- It includes (sugar factory - oil production factory - orange sorting and packing station).

2021-2022-season crop

Wheat: 40 thousand feddans

Yellow corn: 32 thousand feddans

Barley: 12 thousand feddans

Potatoes: 55 thousand feddans

Sugar beet: 65 thousand feddans

Peanuts: 20 thousand feddans

Strawberry: 5 thousand feddans

Sunflower: 630 feddans

Potatoes: 5 thousand feddans

White beans: 10 thousand feddans

Onions: 18 thousand feddans

Tomatoes: 13 thousand feddans

Peas: 4 thousand feddans

Carrots: 6 thousand feddans

Cucumber: 4 thousand feddans

Soybean: thousand feddans

Citrus: The agricultural area has been increased from 10 thousand feddans to 17 thousand feddans, including; oranges, tangerines, lemons, guavas, grapes and mangoes.