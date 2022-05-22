Nigeria: APC Conducts Hitch-Free Ward, LG, State Congresses in Kebbi

22 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kabir Wurma

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kebbi state has conducted peaceful and hitch-free congresses for the election of delegates for wards, local governments, and the state without any rancour.

Addressing a news conference at the party's Kebbi Central Senatorial office along Government House road in Birnin Kebbi, public relations officer of the party, Isah Assalafi said, 5 delegates were affirmed each at the ward, local government, and 3 national delegates who would vote at the primary elections for state assembly, governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and the presidential.

He added that a five-member team led by the former Governor of Jigawa state, Barr. Ali Saad Birnin Kudu was sent from the national secretariat to supervise the congresses.

Assalafi thanked all APC members for conducting themselves peacefully during the congresses, while urging them to work tirelessly towards the party's victory in the forthcoming party primaries.

He noted that Kebbi state APC has consolidated upon its unity as one formidable entity under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and assisted by party's chairman, Abubakar Kana Zuru.

"Both the national supervising team, Media and Security men who monitored the congresses have commended way and manner the the affirmation of the delegates across the state." said PRO.

