Nigeria: Death Toll in Lagos Building Collapse Hits 4

22 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yusuf Babalola

The death toll in the Lagos building collapse, which occured on Saturday afternoon at No. 4, Alayaki Lane, Lagos Island, has reached four while five persons have been rescued alive so far.

LEADERSHIP reported that the three-storey building had collapsed during a heavy downpour.

Agencies involved in the rescue operations include National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Federal and State Fire Services, National Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Police Disaster Management Unit, Lagos State Police Command, and Nigeria Red Cross.

In an update made available to LEADERSHIP by the South-West zonal coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, he said an additional male body was recovered from the collapsed building.

According to him, rescue operations will soon come to an end as they were about to get to ground zero.

He said, "One male body recovered just again making it four recovered dead bodies and five persons rescued alive. The collapsed building under construction was located within a compound and it was a frame structure as at the time of the unfortunate collapse, the 3rd suspended slab concrete was already in place with ongoing internal partition.

"Building crumbled during a downpour at about 1345hours. The building was bequeathed to the family members and one of the family members awarded it to a developer who was converting the bungalow building into 3-storey building before it collapsed."

He, however, said cluster of buildings hampered the rescue operations, saying no one has claimed any relatives missing, hence rescue operations may come to an end.

"Alayaki Lane contains cluster of buildings and the rescue operation will have been hampered due to lack of space. With the operations, effort is ongoing to get to ground zero and no one is claiming any of his/her relative is missing," Farinloye stated.

