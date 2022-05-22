Nigeria: 2 Policemen Die, 5 Injured in Terrorist Ambush

No fewer than two police personnel were on Sunday killed, while five others sustained various degrees of injuries after suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists ambushed their patrol vehicle along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

LEADERSHIP gathered from top Police sources that the terrorists attacked the police men at Goni Matari village between Minok and Jakana in Kaga local government area of Borno State.

According to information further obtained from the sources by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the LakeChad, which was made available to our correspondent, the five other policemen were wounded in the ambush.

"In the early hours of today (Sunday), at about 0800hours, our police men came under ambush by Boko Haram terrorists who parked their vehicles and sneaked through the paraphet around Goni Matari village which was their usual crossing point.

"They also burnt two vehicles of the policemen and then ran away on sighting a reinforcement team headed by the Commander of the 29 Task Force Battallion as well as the Police Crack Squad.

"The bodies of the two slained policemen were recovered by the team of personnel deployed from the Borno State Police Command," the source said.