Nigeria: Nwaoboshi, Dafinone, Joel-Onowakpo Pick Delta APC Senate Tickets

22 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Amaize

All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, has returned the Chairman, Senate Committee of Niger-Delta, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, unopposed as its Delta North senatorial district candidate for the 2023 senatorial elections.

Other senatorial aspirants returned unopposed by the party are Chief Ede Dafinone and Chief Joel-Onowakpo Thomas for Delta Central and Delta South senatorial districts.

It was learned that Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Nwaoboshi and other top leaders of the party facilitated a peace and reconciliation process of fusing new and old members to achieve the result.

Vanguard confirmed that Nwaoboshi was issued a certificate of clearance as a sole aspirant, which automatically qualified him as the senatorial candidate for Delta North.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X