Nigeria: Finance Minister Appoints Nwabuoku to Oversee Accountant-General's Office

Mr Nwabuoku will supervise the office following the suspension of Idris Abubakar, the Accountant-General of the Federation who was arrested last week on alleged charges of corruption. The EFCC says Mr Idris stole at least N80 billion.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Yunusa Abdullahi, spokesperson for the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.

According to the statement, Mr Nwabuoku's appointment was contained "in a letter dated 20th May, 2022 and signed by Aliyu Ahmed, Permanent Secretary (Finance), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning".