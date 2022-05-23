Nigeria: Finance Minister Appoints Nwabuoku to Oversee Accountant-General's Office

22 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

Mr Nwabuoku will supervise the office following the suspension of Idris Abubakar, the Accountant-General of the Federation who was arrested last week on alleged charges of corruption.

The Ministry of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has announced the appointment of Anamekwe Nwabuoku to oversee the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Mr Nwabuoku will supervise the office following the suspension of Idris Abubakar, the Accountant-General of the Federation who was arrested last week on alleged charges of corruption. The EFCC says Mr Idris stole at least N80 billion.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Yunusa Abdullahi, spokesperson for the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.

According to the statement, Mr Nwabuoku's appointment was contained "in a letter dated 20th May, 2022 and signed by Aliyu Ahmed, Permanent Secretary (Finance), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning".

