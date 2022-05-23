Kenya: Back to the Drawing Board - Deaf Football Stakeholders Sketch Out Plans for 2023 World Championship

Nairobi — Deaf Football Federation of Kenya is treating the recent Caxius do Sul Deaflympics as a stepping stone for its betterment in the Sport.

Stephen Waweru, the President of the Federation reckons that early preparations and propper planning will not only shore-up the ambitious medal haul at the 2025 Deaflympics, but deliver a winning outfit, by and large.

"Our long term goal is to bring medals home as our players picked up valuable lessons in Caxius do Sul, evident in their last two matches, though somewhat late to recover." Waweru said.

Waweru is overly excited that Kenya was able to successfully take a team to the just ended Deaflympics in Brazil for the first time ever.

"Allow me to just say our hearts are overwhelmed with gratitude for the Kenyan Government that came in at it fullest in support of the federation to ensure we have a team to represent us in the Deaflympics."

"But I am also pleading with the government not to lose hope in us but to continue supporting us, as with this championship the team has earned the much needed experience as well as the federation getting a point as to which to draw it's benchmark from," Waweru continued.

"So let's take this as a stepping stone for our betterment. Actually this was our first for Kenya to participate at such capacity."

The men's team didn't participate in the Games as a result of not qualifying in the Nairobi qualitiers.

The women's team qualified as a result of being the sole women's team at the qualifiers held at the Kasarani Stadium.

"We lost five of our best players due to participation age limits and delayed passport, though as a federation it's a learning experience I honestly believe time is ripe to now better our performance."

The Deaf Football Federation is now shopping around for a sponsor to identify with Deaf football much earlier even as plans for a Regional League take shape.

The National League Cup is also aimed at preparing an even stronger team to represent Kenya at the 2023 World Deaf football Championship slated for South Korea.

"While we rally behind all and sundry to support us in our endeavors, we are kindly asking for the priceless support to talented Deaf players at the grassroots so as we could nurture their talents at club level."

Waweru believes that talent abounds at the grassroots and should never be overshadowed by the disability facet.

"As the federation president, football to me is not just about games in the filed of play, but a livelihood to the players and officials.

The Deaf Federation will be rolling out it's Inaugural football league in July.

"We're yet to start our league due to lack sponsorship. But we have plans to involve the Deaf community across-the-board.

The preferred regions are the Metropolitan, Great Rift, Nyanza, Eastern, the North Eastern area, Nzoia and Central and indeed the Coast.

The Deaf football Association of Kenya is the brain behind Kenya football Federation of the Deaf,

Prior to the establishment of Deaf football in Kenya there was one active football club known as Deaf Union Sports Club in Nairobii.

But after its collapse, Planet Deaf Football Club was established.

By then there were four active football clubs namely Kiserian from Kajiado, Nakuru and Mombasa,

The first tournament was held in April 2005 at Karen Technical with four clubs and Kiserian emerged champions.

The second tournament was held at the same venue in August 2005 with same clubs but with an addition of Sunpool of Kisumu and Kisumu emerged champions.

Third tournament was held in Mombasa in 2009 with five clubs and Nairobi's Planet Deaf Sports Club emerged champions from Mombasa.

The sixth edition was held in Kiserian with nine clubs and Mumias emerged champions, the same went on until the seventh in 2010, following enactment of Sports Act,

Deaf Football Association of Kenya was registered and held its first tournament in Kakamega where the hosts emerged champions.