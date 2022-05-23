Kenya: Ruto, Odinga Allies 'Red-Carded' in Renewed Integrity Alliance Campaign

Nairobi — Eight UDA-allied leaders and ten pro-Azimio counterparts are among twenty-five politicians 'red-carded' on Sunday in a renewed campaign by the National Integrity Alliance (NIA) ahead of the August 9 polls.

Some of the notable names red carded include United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Kiringaga Governor Ann Waiguru, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, former Nairobi MP Evans Kidero and Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi.

The NIA Red Card Campaign 2022 aims to bar such individuals with 'questionable' integrity from ascending to public office.

NIA is a citizen-centred integrity and anti-corruption coalition comprising Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya), Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, Mzalendo Trust, The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), and The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Here is the list:

Aisha Jumwa - Malindi gubernatorial aspirant

Ali Korane - Garissa gubernatorial aspirant

Anne Waiguru - Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant

Babu Owino - Embakasi East MP aspirant

Cleophas Malala - Kakamega gubernatorial aspirant

Daniel Manduku - Nyaribari Masaba MP aspirant

Didmus Barasa - Kimilili MP aspirant

Evans Kidero - Homa Bay gubernatorial aspirant

Fahim Twaha - Lamu gubernatorial aspirant

Godhana Dhadho Gaddae - Tana River gubernatorial aspirant

Johanna Ng'eno - Emurrua Dikir MP aspirant

John Walukhe - Sirisia MP aspirant

Joseph Samal - Isiolo North MP aspirant

Kembi Gitura- Muranga senatorial aspirant

Lilian Omollo - Embu senatorial aspirant

Mathew Lempurkel - Laikipia North MP aspirant

Mike Mbuvi Sonko - Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant

Mohamed Abdi Mohamud - Wajir gubernatorial aspirant

Muthomi Njuki - Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial aspirant

Oscar Sudi - Kapseret MP aspirant

Phillip Kaloki - Nairobi county deputy gubernatorial aspirant

Rigathi Gachagua - Deputy President nominee

Samson Cherargei - Nandi senatorial aspirant

Samuel Arama - Nakuru Town West MP aspirant

Sospeter Ojaamong' - Teso South MP aspirant

Speaking to the press on Sunday, NIA said they have been closely monitoring key developments in regard to the enforcement of Chapter 6 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

"With the 9th August 2022 general elections drawing closer, we note that various political formations have nominated candidates to vie for elective seats, and various individuals have also presented themselves to contest as independent candidates. Regrettably a number of these political aspirants have tainted integrity," NIA said in a joint statement.

They argued that without accountability, there is a risk of electing to public office individuals who are in breach of the leadership and integrity tenets as enshrined in Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

They further pointed out that those red carded have been named adversely by statutory agencies or prosecuted for corruption, economic crimes and abuse of office or other criminal offences.

"The cost of electing such leaders is borne by citizens through broken promises to provide effective public services, like witnessed recently when we experienced a surge in the cost of living due to rising food and fuel prices in the country," they added.

"Worse, the country is losing a third of its budget annually to corruption and caving under a high level of public debt," the alliance added.

NIA said the Red Card 2022 list was generated from authentic and verifiable investigative reports.

"It includes information gathered from existing reports by oversight institutions including, the Office of the Auditor General (OAG), the Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), Parliament and various cases before the courts both concluded and active," NIA said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They added that the process also involved the people's vetting commission, comprised of "credible civil society and faith-based organizations who scrutinized and validated the list."

They called on electoral vetting institutions to exercise their mandate and bar all corrupt and unethical aspirants from vying in the elections.

"We shall complement this effort by raising awareness of the importance of ethical choices," the alliance said.

They noted that they have filed a petition in court seeking a legal interpretation on the minimum integrity threshold of candidates seeking elective and appointive positions in the public service, as well as the final custodian institution for Chapter 6 of the Constitution.