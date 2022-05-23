Kenya: President Kenyatta, 7 Kenyans Recognized for Reformative Leadership in Accra

22 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has been accorded the Reformative Leadership Award at Public Sector Conference held in Accra, Ghana.

The Award citation said the President honoured for his exemplary leadership in the past year.

Mamo Mamo, the Director-General of the National Environment Management Authority went home with the Public Sector CEO of the Year award respectively.

Kenya Power Company Acting Managing Director Rosemary Oduor walked away with the Outstanding Woman in Power award, while Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge and Kenya Airways General Managing Director Allan Kilavuka were recognized in the Africa Top 50 Public Sector Leader category.

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company received the award for Driving Efficiency through Technology Adoption while NEMA carried home the Environmental Regulator of the Year.

