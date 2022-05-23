Kenya: On-Form Omanyala Scores Superb Double Victory in Italy, Including Setting a 100m Meeting Record

Nairobi — African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala continued with his impressive start to the season, scoring a precious 100m and 200m double at the International Castiglione Athletic Meeting at Zecchini Stadium in Grosseto, Italy on Sunday.

Omanyala ran a new meeting record of 10.11secs, a slow time by his current standards, but it was enough to earn him a new Meet Record, breaking the previous mark of 10.31secs held by Olympic Champion Marcel Jacobs.

He built on the win with another victory in the 200m where he clocked 20.50secs to emerge victorious and earn another confidence boosting outing.

The Kenyan sprint sensation remains unbeaten in all his 100m races this season and is building up well towards the Trials for the Commonwealth Games and World Championships as well as next month's African Championships to be staged in Mauritius.

From the meet in Italy, Omanyala will head to Dessau in Germany for more build-up races and then to Czech Republic for the Ostrava Golden Spike on May 31.