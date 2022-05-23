Rwanda: Former Miss Rwanda Bail Hearing Set for May 24

Miss Elsa Iradukunda and her co-accused Nasra Uwizeye will on Tuesday, May 24, appear before Kicukiro Primary Court where they are expected to be charged and allowed to seek bail.

Iradukunda was crowned Miss Rwanda in 2017.

She was arrested alongside Uwitonze, who is believed to be a public notary. She is charged with three counts including influencing assistants in judicial organs, giving false testimony as well as forgery, falsification, and use of forged documents.

Iradukunda was arrested on May 8 while her co-accused Uwitonze was arrested on May 10.

She was detained a few days after the arrest of Dieudonne Ishimwe, who is commonly known as Prince Kid, the CEO of Rwanda Inspiration back-Up--an organisation that used to organise the Miss Rwanda beauty pageant.

She is accused of attempting to sabotage an investigations into various alleged crimes related to sexual abuse that were slapped on Prince Kid-- who is also believed to be her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, on Monday, May 16, Price kid was sent on a 30-day remand, after the judge denied him bail and the rape charge dropped while he is still being suspected of the charges of soliciting or offering sexual favours and harassment.

Uwitonze is reported to be the one who illegally nototised documents believed to be affidavits from different people with view to absolve the Prince Kid of the crimes he faces.

The file of the two women was handed to the National Public Prosecution Authority by investigators on Friday, May, 13, for examination before deciding on whether to produce the suspect before a court.