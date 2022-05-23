Rwanda: Youth Urged to Read Rwandan History, Fight Genocide Denial

Jean Damascene Bizimana, the Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement has urged youth to read Rwandan history, support Genocide survivors and protect the country since they are energetic and form a big part of the Rwandan population.

He was speaking at an annual youth forum "Igihango Cy'Urungano" that took place at Kigali Genocide Memorial where youth representative from Kicukiro, Gasabo, Nyarugenge and Bugesera districts as well as diaspora gathered to discuss the Rwandan history and lessons learned from it in the quest to building a united and harmonious country.

The forum, which also simulteneously took place in the four provinces of the country,also aimed at giving youth a space to discuss their role in protecting and sustaining what has been achieved and promoting Ndi Umunyarwanda as an identity they all share.

During the event, Bizimana reminded participants that the irony of Rwanda is that the predominant number of people who committed the Genocide was youth, but also those who stopped the genocide were majority youth.

"Our major responsibility is to continue protecting Rwanda from being destroyed by sustaining what has been achieved and by supporting the good leadership we have," he said.

Martine Urujeni, Vice Mayor in Charge of Social Affairs and Development in the City of Kigali said that remembering fellow youth who were killed in the Genocide helps young people to know the history of their country, to fight Genocide ideology, and quest to build a country they want.

She thanked the youth of RPF Inkotanyi who sacrificed their lives to save others, urging youth to reflect on their heroism and patriotism values.

Urujeni also urged them to continue supporting families of survivors, avoiding words that injure them or convey denial message as well as to grow hope of living a good life.

Anathalie Siborurema, one of the youth who attended the forum said she was reminded of the country's history and how Rwandans were united during the pre-colonial era until the white divided them.

She said she was ready to continue fighting for her country, starting with those who deliberately distort history to continue perpetuating denial of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"As a youth leader, I will lead by example, fight Genocide deniers by using social media and by inculcating unity among fellow youth," she said.